BC 55 Plus Games generated more than three million in economic impact for Vernon and area

The 2017 55+ BC Games generated an estimated $3.3 million economic impact for the host communities, according to an economic impact study released Monday.

In his presentation to the District of Coldstream during Monday night’s council meeting, which included a slide show set to the tune of Maxine Nightingale’s Right Back Where We Started From, director of City of Vernon Recreation Services, Doug Ross said the results indicate an economic impact of $3,300,000; nine times greater than the expense of holding the Games.

He said the report measured direct impact (initial expenditure caused by the Games) at $1.95 million, indirect impact (secondary expenditure that occurs for supply of goods and services) of $970,000, induced impact (tertiary impact from employment and wages) of $370,000, and tax revenue (municipal and federal) of $300,000.

In addition to the financial impact, Ross said the Games had an “intangible” impact and positive benefits like promoting tourism and attracting future events to Vernon.

While Ross said local host society, president Wee Yee wasn’t able to attend the Coldstream presentation or the Vernon or Armstrong ones that followed to share the “good news” because he is undergoing hip replacement surgery.

“But he wants you to know that he is having the surgery because he wore out his hip being active and playing sports,” Ross quipped.

Following Ross’s presentation at Vernon’s council meeting, Mayor Akbal Mund offered “kudos” to Yee and the organizing committee for a “job well done.”

“We do host a lot of Games here,” Mund said.

“But you never truly find out how much money is spent in the community. I know housing and transportation for these Games, instead of being looked after by the BC Games Society, were actually put back on the athletes themselves, so there was a lot of money spent by athletes in town. It was good to see lots of businesses find some benefits from the Games having been here.”

Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper echoed Mund, adding that he was thrilled with the impact on his community.

”I remember the excitement when it was announced we were going to host some of the events during the Games…. the impact the Games had on Armstrong and Spallumcheen, from us hosting a couple of events, was tremendous.”

The Vernon and Area 2017 55+ BC Games were held September 12 to 16, 2017 with over 3,500 participants from across British Columbia and engaged over 1,300 volunteers. The Games were held throughout Greater Vernon, Armstrong and Spallumcheen with 27 different sports, in 35 venues spread throughout the communities.

