Expect moderate increase on North Okangan property assessments

2018 property assessments will be released this week

  • Jan. 2, 2018 11:39 a.m.
  • News

In the next few days, owners of more than 227,000 properties throughout the Okanagan region can expect to receive their 2018 assessment notices which reflect market value as of July 1, 2017.

Deputy Assessor Tracy Wall says some properties in our region were impacted by spring floods or summer wild fires.

“The local BC Assessment staff have identified most of these properties to ensure they receive an accurate assessment. It is still possible that some properties may still need to be reviewed, so owners may want to contact our office for more information if they have not already been contacted,” Wall said in a release Tuesday morning.

RELATED: 2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Overall, Wall continued, the Okanagan’s total assessments increased from $98 billion in 2017 to $119 billion this year. A total of over $2.5 billion of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and rezoning of properties. The Okanagan forms part of BC Assessment’s Thompson Okanagan region. The Okanagan portion includes the Shuswap (Sicamous to Sorrento) in the north, then south through all of the Okanagan communities to the Canada/US border at Osoyoos and west to Princeton.

The summary below provides estimates of average 2017 versus 2018 assessed values of residential homes throughout the North Okanagan region. These examples demonstrate market trends for single family residential (or strata where noted) properties by geographic area:

(The numbers are represented in the following order: Community, 2017 Assessments, 2018 Assessments, Change in Value Percentage)

Lake Country $619,000, $727,000 +17 per cent

Armstrong $326,000, $371,000 +13 per cent

Enderby $260,000, $302,000 +16 per cent

Vernon $441,000, $493,000 +11 per cent

Vernon (Strata) $230,000, $259,000 +12 per cent

Coldstream $578,000, $664,000 +14 per cent

Salmon Arm $371,000, $415,000 +11 per cent

Spallumcheen $372,000, $395,000 +6 per cent

Sicamous $313,000, $355,000 +13 per cent

Lumby $278,000, $320,000 +15 per cent

BC Assessment’s website at bcassessment.ca includes more details about 2018 assessments, property information and trends such as lists of 2018’s top valued residential properties across the province. The website also provides self-service access to a free, online property assessment

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Enderby house gutted by fire

Just Posted

Police investigate pair of robberies

Looking to see if both robberies in the North Okanagan are connected

Neighbours scare off thieves

Enderby mailbox theft interrupted by nearby residents

Vernon’s New Years baby born 5:10 p.m. Jan.1

It’s a girl

Missing children found by search and rescue

Two children were reported missing near Westshore Estates on New Year’s Eve

Police search for U-Haul that struck Rutland inn

Kelowna - A U-Haul hit the Canada’s Best Value Inn Sunday

VIDEO: Soaring into the new year

North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society takes to the skies New Year’s Day

Senior falls through the ice near Chase

A cross-country skier was able to pull himself to safety after falling through the ice near Chase

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

Enderby house gutted by fire

Trinity Valley Road home residents were away when blaze started

Expect moderate increase on North Okangan property assessments

2018 property assessments will be released this week

Local students test a possible career as firefighters

Fire Chief for a day

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

Most Read