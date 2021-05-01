Justin Jack-Thomas congratulates a competitor in the BC Bike Race for finishing the first part of the Cowichan Valley stage in 2018. (Black Press Media file)

Justin Jack-Thomas congratulates a competitor in the BC Bike Race for finishing the first part of the Cowichan Valley stage in 2018. (Black Press Media file)

BC Bike Race bringing two events to South Okanagan

The mountain race will be joined by a gravel course race

The BC Bike Race is coming to Penticton with two events this year.

The usually seven-day mountain bike stage race takes place in the Lower Mainland, but this year will be coming to the South Okanagan.

The first race will be a new event called the BC Bike Race Gravel Explorer, which will run from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, followed by the BC Bike Race from Oct. 3 to 8.

The gravel bike stage race will feature distances ranging from 54 to 113 km, with an average of two-to-six hours of racing each day.

The BC Bike Race is expecting 150 races to participate in the gravel explorer, which will start and end at the Naramata Bench.

The main race will see stages from 25 to 50 km, three-to-five hours of racing a day, and around 150 to 200 racers.

READ MORE: Granfondo is a go in Penticton

The BC Bike Race is working with the Penticton and Area Cycling Association to set up the courses and identify the trails for the race.

Penticton will serve as a central hub for the race, with some riding in the immediate area and other stages being done as day trips nearby.

Some of the features that are advertised on the BC Bike Race page for why Penticton was chosen include the local airport and strategic location, the ideal fall climate for bike riding, the eight distinct trail networks in the area around Penticton and the community with a history of hosting world-class events and races.

The new format is also intended to be as COVID-19 safe as possible in order to be permitted under Provincial Health Orders.

Previous races have seen 650 riders from 36 countries average 50 km a day.

The race organizers will be presenting information on the races to Penticton’s city council on May 4.

Registration for the BC Bike Race is open on the race’s website at bcbikerace.com/registration.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Senior pup’s painful smile prompts aspiring B.C. vet to launch fundraiser for surgery
Next story
Interior Health urges all adults to register as vaccinations ramp up

Just Posted

Interior Health is urging anyone aged 18 and older to register for vaccination — May 1, 2021. (File photo)
Interior Health urges all adults to register as vaccinations ramp up

Anyone 18 and older can register on the province’s Get Vaccinated system today

Chef Aman Dosanj of Paisley Notebook and Edible Adventures Indian spices. (Lia Crowe photo)
Okanagan chef raising funds to support India’s COVID-19 crisis

Aman Dosanj said that supporting the country during this time of crisis is about keeping herself accountable

The District of Lake Country cautioned residents about a cougar sighting in the hills above Woodsdale Packing House Park Friday, April 30, 2021. (Contributed)
Warning issued after cougar sighting in Lake Country

A cougar was spotted in the Woodsdale Packing House Park area Friday

Vipers forward Cam MacDonald eyes up a shot on Warriors goaltender Zach Bennett Friday, April 30, 2021. (Tami Quan Photography)
Vernon Vipers complete comeback over West Kelowna Warriors

Two goals in quick succession helped the Vipers storm back to a 3-2 win Friday night

In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. May has also earned his PhD. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of May

How many of these May-related questions can you answer?

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Justin Jack-Thomas congratulates a competitor in the BC Bike Race for finishing the first part of the Cowichan Valley stage in 2018. (Black Press Media file)
BC Bike Race bringing two events to South Okanagan

The mountain race will be joined by a gravel course race

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The real estate boom across the Okanagan has not felt a negative impact from the coronavirus impact on our national economy. (Contributed)
Okanagan real estate boom keeps escalating

Predictions of the current boom extending through the 2020 decade

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

Central Okanagan Public Schools. (File photo)
Briefs: Central Okanagan school trustees vote themselves a raise

The 0.7% increase tied to B.C. Consumer Price Index

Dean and Debbie McKay donated one of their cigarette butt recycling canisters to the Oliver Missions Society. (Facebook)
Oliver couple’s cigarette butt recycling program off to great start

The cigarette butts are broken down and turned into industrial plastics

Michael Handley and his field assistant Alice take a look at the new issue of Canadian Geographic. Handley’s picture of a cougar won a reader vote to be on the cover. Photo: Submitted
‘An amazing encounter’: Kootenay photographer’s intimate hours with a cougar

Michael Handley’s picture is on the cover of Canadian Geographic

Most Read