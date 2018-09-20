(Pexels)

BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

  • Sep. 20, 2018 11:25 a.m.
  • News

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation is warning the public after fraudulent PayPal receipts were sent to B.C. email addresses.

“The email is not from BC Children’s Hospital Foundation or PayPal,” the hospital foundation said in a statement.

“It is a fraudulent attempt to gain access to your PayPal account.”

Anyone who gets the email is asked to forward it to spoof@paypal.com and then delete it.

The foundation warned recipients to not open any links or download any attachments, and if they have, to log into their PayPal account and review recent transactions.

For more tips on how to keep your account secure, visit PayPal’s website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP arrest suspected thief in Vernon
Next story
Watch out for Pavement Patty: Driver’s warned outside B.C. elementary school

Just Posted

RCMP arrest suspected thief in Vernon

Man allegedly stole from vehicle in Okanagan Landing Road area Sept. 20

Vernon attempted murder suspect denies legal aid

Tyson Cole said he will seek representation on his own

Dancing with the Vernon Stars returns Friday

Ten couples are competing on Sept. 21 to raise funds and awareness for NOHS

A magical evening comes to Vernon

The Father-Daughter Ball takes places this Friday in Vernon

Vernon murder case set back, again

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear in court Oct. 4

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

More spots on Ale Trail to sample a cool beer

Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kamloops make up the Triang-ale Trail featuring six craft breweries

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

Seventh day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Driver’s warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

Most Read