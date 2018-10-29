Scott Anderson

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

The British Columbia Conservative Party has launched its 2019 leadership race.

The nomination period begins today and ends on Dec. 31.

“This leadership race is the start of a new chapter for our party and our province,” said Ryan Warawa, president of the BC Conservatives. “Over the past few months, under the stewardship of interim leader Scott Anderson and his team, we have built a strong, united party. Now it’s time for an elected leader to take the helm and lead us to Victoria.”

Anderson, a Vernon city councillor, indicated on the party website in 2018 he would not be seeking the elected leadership of the party and confirmed his intention to not seek the leadership Monday.

Anderson was recently re-elected to a second four-year as Vernon councillor.

RELATED: BC Conservatives gather for AGM

“Our infrastructure is in place, our membership is growing, and our polling numbers continue to increase,” said Warawa. “With an elected leader we will run candidates in every riding in the next election.”

RELATED: BC Conservatives enter the race

The BC Conservatives, said Warawa, will scrap the Carbon Tax, reform ICBC, and support responsible resource development.

The leadership election will be held Feb. 23 in Victoria.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’
Next story
Your morning news in 90

Just Posted

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

Major honour for Okanagan-Shuswap grocer

Askew’s Foods, with stores in Armstrong, Salmon Arm and Sicamous, picks up national recognition

Downtown Vernon Treat Trail set for Halloween

Event runs in Vernon’s downtown core from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday

Malfunction Saturday closes Vernon Aquatic Centre

Backup battery fails, triggering chlorine alarm and two-hour shutdown of Vernon Rec Centre pool

Ballet Kelowna brings charming choreo to Vernon

Ballet Kelowna’s Autumn is Nov. 15 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Your morning news in 90

Find out what is making headlines this morning, Oct. 29.

PHOTOS: Surfing in October in the Okanagan

Surfing in October? In costume? This Lake Country business took the plunge

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Smoky blues, jazz, fill Okanagan venues

Blue Moon Marquee to perform in Vernon Nov. 13, Kelowna Nov. 14

Police to search Kamloops home after stabbing

A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Sunday night

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

Vernon schools primed for Friday Night Lights

Panthers, Maroons post senior varsity football wins

South Okanagan man facing manslaughter charges in shooting death

Charges have been filed against the man involved in an April 2017 shooting in Penticton

Quintet swings into Vernon Jazz Club

Crawford/Crossley Quintet with Yanti is Nov. 3

Most Read