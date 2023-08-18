The BC Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance will be out of service for weeks with a mechanical problem. (News Bulletin file photo)

The BC Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance will be out of service for weeks with a mechanical problem. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries breakdown adds stress to busy summer at the terminals

Backup ferry only available on Tsawwassen-Duke Point route two days a week

BC Ferries is going to have to pull the engine out of its broken-down ferry and have a closer look before it knows the extent of the problem.

The Coastal Renaissance, which broke down Thursday, Aug. 17, has now been towed across the Strait of Georgia from Tsawwassen to Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal before it goes to the shipyard for repairs.

BC Ferries held a press conference Friday, Aug. 18, to provide an update on the first phase of its response plan to the breakdown. The ferry, which had been handling sailings on the Tsawwassen-Duke Point major route, is expected to be out of service for weeks.

Nicolas Jimenez, BC Ferries CEO, said the engine will need to be physically removed from the vessel, an operation that will require specialized equipment.

“This is going to take a fair bit of time for us to really understand the nature of the damage, because it’s housed in the casing where you can’t actually see it, so we’re going to have to get inside, remove the engine and inspect it,” he said.

As the Coastal Renaissance is repaired, Jimenez said another vessel is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so no sailings will need to be cancelled on those days. However, no other cancelled sailings on other days of the week will be able to be salvaged. BC Ferries considered adding sailings earlier in the morning and later in the evening, but decided it wasn’t possible.

“We are unfortunately not able to do that given operational constraints,” the CEO said.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation
Next story
Show will go on: Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES proceeding as planned

Just Posted

The McDougall Creek wildfire near West Kelowna continues to grow Friday morning after growing significantly overnight. Vernon businesses are stepping up to help those affected by evacuation orders. (Grant Rammel/Facebook)
Vernon businesses pitch in wildfire support to evacuees

Thick wildfire smoke can be seen from Highway 97 in Lake Country Friday morning. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm boy’s birthday flight cancelled due to Kelowna wildfires

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
‘Dangerous thunderstorms’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

A portion of 58th Avenue between 27th Street and 24th Street in Vernon will close for repaving starting Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (Google Street View)
Portion of Vernon road closed for repaving