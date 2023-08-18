BC Ferries breakdown adds stress to busy summer at the terminals

BC Ferries is going to have to pull the engine out of its broken-down ferry and have a closer look before it knows the extent of the problem.

The Coastal Renaissance, which broke down Thursday, Aug. 17, has now been towed across the Strait of Georgia from Tsawwassen to Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal before it goes to the shipyard for repairs.

BC Ferries held a press conference Friday, Aug. 18, to provide an update on the first phase of its response plan to the breakdown. The ferry, which had been handling sailings on the Tsawwassen-Duke Point major route, is expected to be out of service for weeks.

Nicolas Jimenez, BC Ferries CEO, said the engine will need to be physically removed from the vessel, an operation that will require specialized equipment.

“This is going to take a fair bit of time for us to really understand the nature of the damage, because it’s housed in the casing where you can’t actually see it, so we’re going to have to get inside, remove the engine and inspect it,” he said.

As the Coastal Renaissance is repaired, Jimenez said another vessel is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, so no sailings will need to be cancelled on those days. However, no other cancelled sailings on other days of the week will be able to be salvaged. BC Ferries considered adding sailings earlier in the morning and later in the evening, but decided it wasn’t possible.

“We are unfortunately not able to do that given operational constraints,” the CEO said.