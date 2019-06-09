This photo shows the rescue of a man whose canoe capsized in Active Pass. (Cameron May/Twitter)

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

According to multiple accounts, BC Ferries rescued a man Saturday night, after his canoe had capsized near Mayne Island.

Crews of two separate vehicles — said to be the Spirit of B.C. heading from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and the Queen of Cumberland heading from Pender Island to Mayne Island — participated in the rescue, with both vessels launching rescue vessels. According to multiple accounts, the man was able to swim to safety after his vehicle had overturned at Helen Point in Active Pass.

The rescue craft of the Queen of of Cumberland then carried the individual back to Mayne Island.

The incident delayed both vehicles for up to 30 minutes.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change
Next story
Kelowna’s Telus Motorcycle Ride for Dad raises money for prostate cancer research

Just Posted

Donuts for dads: Father’s day at Davison Orchards

No registration or admission fee for the event

Down under: Aussie football comes to the Okanagan

Vernon and Penticton teams joined forces at the Kelowna Cup

Three people seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Rotary honours top North Okanagan high school athletes

Sixth annual Rotary North Okanagan High School Athletic Awards handed out

Caetani Cultural Centre announces new music festival for Vernon

Inaugural festival to take place Saturday, July 20

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Kelowna’s Telus Motorcycle Ride for Dad raises money for prostate cancer research

Hundreds of motorists joined the ride from Kelowna to West Kelowna

‘Climate change in action:’ Scientist says fires in Alberta linked to climate change

Alberta Wildfire data shows that, as of Friday, there were 569 wildfires in the province

Happy Kelowna Neighbours Day

Fourth annual Kelowna’s Neighbours Day asks residents to acknowledge neighbourly acts of kindness

Canadian general says Islamic State defeated but ideology ‘alive and well’

The Iraqi government has been criticized for failing to provide basic services such as water and electricity to its citizens

Goat yoga: meditation with a cuddly twist at Okanagan farm

The summer time goat yoga classes resume at Jeff and Cindy Campbell’s Green Mountain Road farm

B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wears thin

Forests, killer whales stubbornly defy predictions they are dying out

Shaughnessy created the Summerland Development Company

Initiatives made Summerland the most prosperous community in the Okanagan by 1909

Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

Most Read