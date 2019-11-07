Military personnel, cadets and seniors can sail free on BC Ferries this Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

This Monday, Nov. 11, BC Ferries is offering free passenger travel to active, reserve and retired military personnel, along with cadets and senior citizens in honour of Remembrance Day.

The ferry service offers complimentary travel (vehicle not included) to seniors Monday to Thursday throughout the year with some exceptions, but for the first time will be extending the seniors’ free fare to the holiday Monday as well. In order to travel free, senior citizens must present a B.C. services card, driver’s license or birth certificate.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

Military personnel can sail for free on Nov. 11 if they are travelling in uniform or with their official Canadian military identification.

All Canadian flags on BC Ferries’ vessels will fly at half-mast on Remembrance Day and two minutes of silence will occur at 11 a.m. on vessels and at terminals.

An additional 28 sailings will also be added to the schedule including 24 sailings on the Tsawwassen–Swartz Bay route and two extra round trips for the Horseshoe Bay–Departure Bay route.

BC Ferries’ long weekend travel tips including reserving in advance, arriving early and having your booking reference number ready upon arrival at the ticket booth.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers


