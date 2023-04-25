BC Ferries removing booking fee if you’re travelling for medical reasons

More than 300,000 people travel on BC Ferries vessels for medical reasons each year

People dealing with medical issues will now be able to travel on ferries “cost-free” locally, according to BC Ferries.

British Columbians who must travel for medical reasons by ferry will now have their $18 booking fee (reservation) waived each way, said a BC Ferries news release.

“The new service is available on bookable routes for those who qualify for the provincial government’s Travel Assistance Program (TAP), which covers transportation costs for eligible B.C. residents who must travel within the province for non-emergency medical services not available in their own communities,” reads a statement.

In order to get the complimentary booking with BC Ferries for medical travel, customers must obtain a TAP form from their physician, nurse practitioner, or specialty clinic and obtain a TAP confirmation number from Health Insurance BC.

“We understand that travelling while unwell, or to treatments and surgeries, can be stressful,” said Janet Carson, vice-president, marketing and customer experience. “Removing the booking fee is our way of helping with travel certainty while removing the financial burden when travelling to and from doctors’ offices, clinics or hospital.”

BC Ferries says customers can still use a Medical Assured Loading (MAL) letter on all routes, except those that are fully bookable. MAL is only available for those travelling under the TAP and who have a MAL letter from their medical practitioner that states that it is necessary for them to avoid a wait at the ferry terminal. Customers must present a completed TAP form along with a MAL letter to a ticket agent or a vessel crew member to get priority boarding.

BC Ferries said that 300,000 customers sailed with BC Ferries last year on the provincial government’s TAP.

“The cost of waiving booking fees for medical travel is projected to be in the range of $250,000 to $350,000 annually in foregone revenue and aligns with the TAP program’s goal of removing financial barriers to health care,” said the statement.

Complimentary booking fees for medical travel are now available on the following bookable routes:

Victoria (Swartz Bay) – Metro Vancouver (Tsawwassen)

Nanaimo (Departure Bay) – Metro Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay)

Metro Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) – Sunshine Coast (Langdale)

Metro Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Nanaimo (Duke Point)

Sunshine Coast (Powell River) – Vancouver Island (Comox)

TAP bookings continue to be available for all customers on routes that are 100 per cent bookable:

Vancouver Island (Port Hardy) – North Coast (Prince Rupert)

North Coast (Prince Rupert)– Graham Island (Skidegate)

Vancouver Island (Port Hardy) – Central Coast (Bella Coola, including sailings to Bella Bella, Klemtu, Shearwater and Ocean Falls) Metro Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Southern Gulf Islands

If customers are not able to find space on the sailing they need, or do not have a credit card or Visa/Mastercard debit card to make a booking contact the Customer Service Centre at 1-888-BC FERRY (1-888-223-3779).

Residents relying on the Langdale – Horseshoe Bay route (Route 3) were the most frequent users (73,000) of the TAP. Customers on the Comox Powell – River route (Route 17) were the next highest users of the program (27,800), said BC Ferries.

READ MORE: BC Ferries hiring binge aims to fill 500 positions to stem wave of sailing cancellations

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerries