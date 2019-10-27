BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

This was the scene at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal earlier this weekend after high winds caused multiple cancellations (Photo courtesy Sabrina Bidal)

It is smooth sailing so far for BC Ferries Sunday morning on the major routes between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver.

Both the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and Tsawwassen to Duke Point routes appear to be operating without any reported disruptions, according to the BC Ferries website. The Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route also appears to operating without any reported disruptions, according to offical accounts.

High winds Friday forced BC Ferries to cancel more than two dozen sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island, causing long line ups on Saturday compounded by additional cancellations because of high winds.

Goodnight Twitterverse! We're signing off for the evening & will be back to help at 7am tomorrow morning. We appreciate your patience during this busy weekend & while we're away keep up to date with our #CurrentConditions here: https://t.co/9U4YYR7xal ^oj — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) October 27, 2019

The story, however, appears to be different Sunday morning.

The Peninsula News Review has asked BC Ferries and will update this story accordingly.

