Sgt. Bryce Peterson was present at a BC Highway Patrol checkstop in Lake Country on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Sgt. Bryce Peterson was present at a BC Highway Patrol checkstop in Lake Country on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

BC Highway Patrol cracks down on impaired driving in Lake Country

Weekend Highway 97 checkstop part of month-long CounterAttack campaign

RCMP Highway Patrol were out in full force in Lake Country Saturday, pulling drivers aside to mark National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day.

A road check was in place on Highway 97 just south of Oceola Road, one of many highway locations checked throughout the province.

In a 12 hour span from Dec. 4 to the early hours of Dec. 5, 29 impaired drivers were removed from Okanagan roads.

Sgt. Bryce Peterson said the purpose behind BC Highway Patrol’s CounterAttack campaign is simple: “If we can reduce the number of people who are out there drinking or consuming, then we’ve done our job.”

It’s not just alcohol and cannabis; even those who are on medications or painkillers can be considered impaired drivers.

“The fact is it’s not just illegal drugs, but it’s also your prescription drugs,” said Peterson. “Our object is to get you to realize that if you are under the influence of anything, whether it’s alcohol or drugs, please don’t get behind the wheel and drive.”

Demonstrating the number of impaired drivers on the roads, Peterson said BC Highway Patrol has five drug recognition experts in Kelowna alone, with many more across the province.

When pulling over drivers, officers look for a number of signs to detect impairment — anything from bloodshot eyes to slurred speech or irregular hand motions.

“A person may try and use a masking agent and that’s one of the reasons why the federal government allowed the mandatory test for an alcohol screening device at the roadside,” Peterson said.

Some drivers refuse to take the mandatory blow test, Peterson said, adding the penalty for refusing the test is the same as for providing a failed test.

More checkstops will be put in place throughout the holiday season during the month-long CounterAttack campaign in B.C.

READ MORE: RCMP haul 29 drivers in 12 hours off Okanagan roads

READ MORE: Kelowna woman displaced after home damaged during RCMP standoff

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

drunk drivingRCMP

Previous story
Quesnel man found not criminally responsible in 2018 stabbing death of uncle

Just Posted

Sgt. Bryce Peterson was present at a BC Highway Patrol checkstop in Lake Country on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
BC Highway Patrol cracks down on impaired driving in Lake Country

Therapist Assistant Lab at Okanagan College.
Okanagan College Health Sciences Centre in need of funds

Jane Aubertin, mother to Nicole Bell who has been missing since Sept. 2, 2017, speaks in 2020 to media and others concerned about missing and murdered women in the North Okanagan-Shuswap. (File photo)
News of Ashley Simpson brings hope to other North Okanagan-Shuswap families of missing women

Former Vernon Vipers captain Riley Brandt, along with ex-Vipers forward Josh Prokop, will suit up for the CIS U SPORTS squad that will play a pair of exhibition games against hopefuls for Team Canada’s world junior championships team. (Morning Star - file photo)
Former Vernon Vipers captain, forward to play against Team Canada