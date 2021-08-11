BC Highway Patrol seeking witnesses to Kelowna lumber theft

The incident is believed to be connected to a series of similar thefts in the region

BC Highway Patrol investigators are seeking witnesses to a construction site theft that occurred in Kelowna earlier this month, which is believed to be connected to a series of similar thefts over the last several months in the region, including in West Kelowna and Vernon.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, RCMP said that a BC Highway Patrol officer spotted a black Ford F150 pickup truck parked in an industrial area near Edwards Road at Acland Road in Kelowna.

“The truck matched the description of a suspect vehicle used in a series of construction site break, enter and theft of tools and construction materials and, on this occasion, it was loaded with sheet lumber,” said RCMP.

The officer then spoke with the driver, who was described as a man in his 40s who is known to police. The man was not able to provide proof of ownership of the lumber, and the truck was towed and the lumber was seized.

RCMP is now in the process of locating the owner of the lumber and believes that the theft occurred that same morning between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

BC Highway Patrol is asking anyone who had their lumber stolen from a construction site on Aug. 4 to contact them at 250-491-5354 and quote file 2021-3964 to speak with investigators. Proof of ownership, detailed description, the quantity of materials stolen and a copy of any video surveillance of the site of the theft may be requested.

Anyone with information about this incident or similar thefts from construction sites in Kelowna and the surrounding area in the past several months is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna at 250-491-5354 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.

