B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon is joined by Liberal critic Peter Milobar as they react to the budget speech during a press conference at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

BC Liberals may soon be known as BC United, following re-naming consultation

Party will put suggested new name to membership-wide vote by end of year

The BC Liberals may have a new name by the end of the year.

After consulting its membership for the last several months, the party announced Tuesday (Sept. 27) the clear new name front-runner is BC United.

It will go to a membership-wide vote by the end of the year.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

BC LiberalsBC politics

