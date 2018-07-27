BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

An Agassiz man was arrested Sunday, July 22 during the largest seizure of marijuana through a traffic stop in Canada since 2015.

According to a media release from Manitoba RCMP, Claudiu Huber, 46, is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Trafficking a Controlled Substance after he was pulled over in a commercial semi-trailer on Highway 1 near Westhawk, Man.

The RCMP officer on traffic patrol stopped the semi-truck to conduct a regulatory inspection of the driver’s paperwork, but quickly discovered a number of discrepancies. The truck’s load was subsequently searched by several officers who discovered 925 lbs. of vacuum-packaged marijuana and 75 lbs. of cannabis shatter, oils and edibles.

Mantioba officers discovered 925 lbs. of vacuum-packaged marijuana and 75 lbs. of cannabis shatter, oils and edibles amongst a legitimate food load in a semi-trailer driven by an Agassiz man.

The drugs were hidden among a legitimate load of food products and

The marijuana products and truck were seized and Huber taken into custody but he has since been released pending a future court date. The semi-trailer was loaded in B.C.’s Lower Mainland and was destined for Southern Ontario.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Smoke from Richmond bog fire spotted in surrounding skies
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Shopping cart bylaw not done yet

The City clarifies the fallout of the Shopping Cart ban debated at the last council meeting.

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Greater Vernon landfill construction starts Monday

Project expected to run three months

‘Scheduling conflict’ cancels Back To The 90’s concert in Kelowna

Prospera Place concert was set to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United set to battle for MLS playoff spot

Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen

Wheels come off Salmon Arm Demo Derby

27th annual Shuswap event cancelled due to lack of participants, hope remains for next year

PHOTOS: Smoke from Richmond bog fire spotted in surrounding skies

A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

PC CLUB: One chapel, petaflops of possibility

MareNostrum is the fastest supercomputer in the world using the latest Intel processors.

Vernon’s Catt works with NHL Bolts

Vernon strength and conditioning coach invited to Tampa Bay development camp

Most Read