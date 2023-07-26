BC north coast fishing charter owner fined $10K for feeding seals

Curtis Ireland of Prince Rupert sentenced in June for offences committed in 2020

Video image of seals being fed dockside at Cow Bay Marina on Aug. 12, 2020. (Provided image)

Video image of seals being fed dockside at Cow Bay Marina on Aug. 12, 2020. (Provided image)

A Prince Rupert fishing charter owner has been fined $10,000 for violating federal marine mammal regulations by feeding seals.

DFO fishery officers originally charged Curtis Ireland, owner of West Coast Renegade Fishing Charters, after receiving notification from the Prince Ruper Port Authority in 2020, a Fisheries and Oceans Canada press release on July 25 stated.

An investigation determined that Mr. Ireland had indeed violated the regulations when he was cleaning fish dockside at the Cow Bay Marina after charters on July 8 and August 12, 2020 and entertained his guests by feeding the seals.

Ireland pleaded guilty to the charges in the fall of 2022 and was sentenced on June 19 by Prince Rupert provincial court Judge David Patterson.

“In his findings, Justice Patterson noted that Mr. Ireland, as the owner/operator of a charter boat company, had a duty to know and follow the law, and his actions over multiple dates showed a pattern of disdain for the law and an indifference to the consequences for the seals,” the DFO press release stated.

Prior to 2018 regulations only prohibited “the disturbance” of marine animals, but the definition of disturbance was vague making enforcement difficult.

That year, an amendment to the regulation clearly defined disturbance as: “approaching a marine mammal to, or to attempt to, feed it; swim with it or interact with it; move it or entice or cause it to move from the immediate vicinity in which it is found; separate it from members of its group or go between it and a calf; trap it or its group between a vessel and the shore or between a vessel and one or more other vessels; or tag or mark it.”

The amendment also prescribed distance limits for observing whales and orcas.

People who violate the regulations face fines of up to $500,000.

The rationale behind the law is to protect wildlife from becoming habituated to human interaction, which can be detrimental to both animals and humans.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s Qualtrough handed tough portfolio as Canada’s new sports minister
Next story
UPDATE: Shuswap River wildfire east of Enderby grows, again

Just Posted

A Quesnel man has died in an ATV crash that took place near Lumby Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Pixabay photo)
Quesnel man dies in ATV crash near Lumby

An air tanker actions Shuswap River wildfire west of Mabel Lake Monday, July 24. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Shuswap River wildfire east of Enderby grows, again

(Community Futures North Okanagan photo)
Community-minded volunteers sought to guide Vernon growth and development

The Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour hosted a 36-hole tournament in Kelowna July 20-21, with four North Okanagan golfers in the six age groups. (file photo)
North Okanagan golfers steady at junior tour Kelowna stop