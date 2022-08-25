BC SPCA caring for 99 budgies found in West Kelowna home

Surrendered due to health and sanitation issues

Almost 100 budgies have been turned over to BC SPCA after an animal protection investigation in West Kelowna.

The 99 birds were all moved to the SPCA location in Kelowna on Aug. 24, though some will be dispersed to other centres to ensure there is enough staffing and resources to care for each tiny tweeter.

They are currently under 30 days quarantine in Kelowna because of the presence of avian flu in the province.

“Once the quarantine period is up we will be looking for homes for them all.”

Senior Officer of Protection Relations Eileen Drever said that this many birds under one roof can often result in a number of health and sanitation issues, like malnourishment or parasites.

“Our officers provided food, fans and other support while working with the individual to surrender the birds so that they could get the on-going care they needed.”

Despite the massive number of birds surrendered to the SPCA, there were actually others that were left in the owner’s home, under orders of care from the organization.

(BC SPCA)

READ MORE: Gang of turkeys attacks man in Chase, breaking both his hips and a finger

READ MORE: VIDEO: Raptors fly at Vernon nature centre

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

animal crueltyBCSPCAbirdsSPCA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Edmonton cyclist journeys through B.C. to honour missing, murdered women
Next story
Man charged over four attacks in two Vancouver neighbourhoods

Just Posted

(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Kelowna prolific offender picked up again just days after last arrest

The Coldstream Station has received a $300,000 boost from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. (Submitted photo)
Coldstream Station receives $300K boost

Thirty-year-old Elden Robert Caldwell is wanted for sexual assault and is believed to the in the Vernon area, the RCMP said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Man wanted for sexual assault believed to be in Vernon area

Canadian Jubilee recipients: top row (left to right) - Stephanie Hewson, Simon Dufresne, Carolynn Dufresne, Bob Davison, Richard Rolke, Scott Anderson; bottom row (left to right) Amanda Shatzko, Helen Sidney. (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Vernon Morning Star)
Eight Vernon community members receive Canadian Jubilee honours

Pop-up banner image