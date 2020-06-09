BC SPCA member seen in an undated photo. (BC SPCA photo)

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

WARNING: This story may be disturbing to some readers

The BC SPCA is calling on the public for help in solving a disturbing case after a miniature horse was found mutilated on the side of a road in Quesnel.

The horse was found on March 18, sparking a joint investigation by RCMP, BC Conservation Officer Service and the BC SPCA, but the owner of the horse has yet to be identified.

The torso of the horse was found near a gravel pit on Garner Road in the West Fraser area, the welfare agency said in a news release Tuesday (June 9). The head and limbs of the animal had been severed and removed.

A postmortem report found that the animal was in significant distress prior to its demise, the BC SPCA added.

“This is such a sad and disturbing case, and we hope that someone in the community knows something about this situation and can help us with our investigation,” said Dr. Teresa Cook, BC SPCA’s regional manager of cruelty investigations for northern B.C.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-655-7722.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap police look to return stolen bicycles and fishing gear
Next story
Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

Just Posted

Armstrong grads net non-sanctioned parade

Council approves, by 5-2 margin, parade through city steets Monday, June 15

Price gouging at pumps: Vernon council asks Horgan to probe

Council to send letter seeking investigation into gas prices in Okanagan compared to Lower Mainland

Man run over by lawnmower near Vernon

Contractor ‘very lucky,’ but taken to hospital with leg injury

Risk of Okanagan flooding decreases despite rainy week ahead

The River Forecast Centre has ended its high streamflow advisory for the Central and North Okanagan

Vernon’s downtown Salvation Army store to close doors

Vernon’s second location prepares to reopen June 22 amid COVID-19 pandemic

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

B.C. communities ready to offer help on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Elder abuse can be physical, financial, sexual or psychological

Dyer: Buying a tankless water heater

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Canadian icon Rick Mercer to address UBC Okanagan graduates

Rick Mercer is best known as the host of the Rick Mercer Report on CBC

Kelowna International Airport director on changes due to COVID-19

Flight service continues to operate at a limited capacity and will expand as more cities reopen

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Horoscopes for the week of June 9

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read