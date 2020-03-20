BC SPCA Kelowna asking for help through adoption, donation

Adoptions are by appointment only to keep community safe

They may not be top of mind right now, but animals in shelters are still affected by the current outbreak the world is facing.

BC SPCA Kelowna’s branch manager Sean Hogan said they’ve been receiving many questions about how the community can help, and he said the best way right now is to consider adoption.

“One of the best ways you can help us out is by adopting some of the animals we currently have with us. It might be a good time to do that now if you happen to be at home self-isolating,” he said.

Hogan said all adoptions at the branch are now at 50 per cent off, starting on Mar. 23 until Mar. 27.

He added that for safety reasons, those interested in adopting can do so by appointment. Hogan also said the branch will continue accepting emergency surrenders, but those must be arranged by appointment as well.

“Please make sure to make an appointment before you show up. All our doors are locked and we’re currently under restricted access only.”

“We’re also encouraging people to make donations online. We are a charity and right now, funds are actually drying up,” he said.

“We need to make sure that we have funds coming in so we can help the animals in urgent need.”

For more information on who is available to adopt and for donations, visit their website.

READ: Vegetable seeds grown in popularity with Shuswap residents

READ: Isolation sensation: Okanagan father turns children’s voices into Journey cover

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province denies $20 million grant application for Princeton’s aquatic centre
Next story
Vernon woman says she has COVID-19

Just Posted

Vernon mom with presumptive COVID-19 case shares inside look into self-quarantining

‘At this point, just stay home,’ urges parent as family is in full quarantine

Vernon’s Upper Room Mission faces ‘huge financial distress,’ temporary closures

General manager Naomi Rouck hopes $40 for 40 years campaign will help keep the mission afloat

Vernon woman says she has COVID-19

Local woman shares symptoms, experience in social media tell-all post

Vernon pot stores see sales rise amid COVID-19

Spiritleaf says province should loosen regulations to allow for delivery amid pandemic

‘We are experiencing a global shift,’ says Vernon mayor

City of Vernon continues to monitor rapidly changing novel coronavirus situation and adapting as necessary

BC SPCA Kelowna asking for help through adoption, donation

Adoptions are by appointment only to keep community safe

Mitchell’s Musings: At least there’s no zombies around

Former editor and columnist says hording unnecessary, but he gets it

B.C. Real Estate Association calls for stop to open houses during pandemic

Association working with government to help secure relief funding for realtors

COVID-19: Penticton Indian Band declares state of emergency

As of March 20 there are 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Interior Health region

Follow directives to slow spread of COVID-19, Summerland mayor urges

Mayor Toni Boot calls on community to practice social distancing

Kelowna looking at electronic options for council meetings due to COVID-19

As councillors opt not to attend council meetings, city looking at other options

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Most Read