Two of the dogs removed from Salmo's Spirit of the North Kennels are seen here. Photo: BC SPCA

BC SPCA seize 40 sled dogs from Kootenay kennel

The dogs were removed from Salmo’s Spirit of the North Kennels

Forty dogs have been seized by the BC SPCA from a kennel near Salmo.

Animal protection officers visited Spirit of the North Kennels on Feb. 16, where the sled dogs were taken into custody after it was determined they were suffering from inadequate shelter, hypothermia and suspected dehydration, according to the BC SPCA.

Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, said in a statement the property owned by Al Magaw violated the province’s Sled Dog Code of Practice, which sets care and welfare standards.

Moriarty added Magaw had previously been advised to make changes before the seizure occurred.

“He refused to substantially comply with certain areas of the code that resulted in the dogs meeting the definition of distress under the legislation, and so we moved forward with a warrant to ensure the dogs got the care they required,” she said.

The BC SCPA said the dogs are currently receiving care at several of its locations and are not available for adoption while its animal cruelty investigation continues.

The Spirit of the North Kennels’ website advertises sled dog tours, boarding and therapy training for dogs with behaviour issues.

When contacted by the Nelson Star, Magaw declined to comment until he spoke with a lawyer but said he would appeal the seizure.

“The claims by the rookie inspectors are going to be vigorously disputed in the hearing,” he said.

Most Read