BC VOTES 2020: Live results roll in for Vernon-Monashee race

That’s a wrap on voting in the provincial 2020 election

Advance polling saw nearly 10,000 votes cast in Vernon-Monashee. Pictured: Schubert Centre. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

The 2020 provincial election is over, but because of the number of mail-in ballots this year, the final vote tally will not be completed for some time.

Polls were open for general voting on Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Earlier, advance voting had been held from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21.

This year, there were four candidates on the ballot in the riding of Vernon-Monashee. They were Kyle Delfing of the BC Conservative Party, Eric Foster of BC Liberals, Harwinder Sandhu of BC NDP and Keli Westgate of BC Greens.

Since the 2009 election, the riding had been represented by BC Liberal Eric Foster.

According to Elections BC, the final vote count will begin on Friday, Nov. 6, when all absentee ballots are counted.

As of September 2020, there are 52,479 registered voters in the Vernon-Monashee riding, 9,991 of whom cast their ballots in advance polling.

Provincewide, there are 3,485,858 registered voters in British Columbia.

Mail-in packages were issued to 724,279 voters.

Return day, when writs of election are returned to the Chief Electoral Officer, is scheduled for Nov. 16, but this may be later if the final count takes longer.

