Liberal candidate Eric Foster is leading the Vernon-Monashee race Oct. 24, 2020, but it’s a tight race with NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu close behind. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

BC VOTES 2020: Vernon-Monashee candidates watch results roll in

Four local candidates keep events low-key on Election Night

Vernon-Monashee candidates are watching the results roll in after a campaign unlike any other.

Incumbent Eric Foster of the BC Liberal Party is “watching the numbers bouncing around,” from his campaign chair’s Coldstream home.

After only an hour since polls closed, the NDP was leading in 47 or more seats in the early results.

Foster said he is “disappointed, of course,” with the provincial results. But with more than half of the ballots left to count in Vernon-Monashee, “we’re still very anxious here,” Foster said.

BC Green Party candidate Keli Westgate, watching the numbers from home, said the results of an NDP government wasn’t a surprise.

“I think it’s what everybody expected and why the NDP called the snap election when they did,” Westgate said.

BC Conservative candidate Kyle Delfing said he’s not watching the numbers.

He told the Vernon Morning Star he will be getting an early start on his campaign sign cleanup.

With more than 82 of 122 polls reported in the Vernon-Monashee riding, Foster is leading with NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu in a close second.

Sandhu hasn’t yet responded to the Morning Star’s request for comment at this time. She is watching the results roll in from home, as well.

Results in closer races will likely have to wait for two weeks to see the result of a flood of mail-in ballots as voters chose that option in the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Horgan, NDP head for majority in B.C. election results

READ MORE: BC VOTES 2020: Live results roll in for Vernon-Monashee race

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
BC Votes 2020

Horgan trounces challengers to be re-elected in his Vancouver Island riding
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

