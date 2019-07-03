BC Wildfire called in to help battle U.S. blaze near Osoyoos

UPDATE: 6:05 p.m.
As our neighbours down south took notice of Canadian fire squads helping out with the fire, several expressed their gratitude to BCWS on social media:
#Breaking @BCGovFireInfo is assisting US fire officials with a new 80 hectare wildfire 20 kilometres south of the Canada-US border near #Oroville . BCWS sending air tankers and the bird dog. The smoke is visible from Osoyoos.
(photo contributed by Chad Collington) pic.twitter.com/rL3xWr7VIM
— Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 3, 2019
_______________
Smoke from a wildfire burning 20 kilometres south of the border in Washington can be seen from Osoyoos.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported the wildfire about 3 p.m. The blaze is being called the Swanson Mill fire Okanogan County between Oroville and Tonasket along the east side of Highway 97.
NEW #WaWILDFIRE – #SwansonMillFire in #OkanoganCounty near #Oroville reported at 20+ acres, resources are enroute.
— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 3, 2019
DNR reported that the fire has burned over 80 hectares and air resources have been dispatched.
#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE – now reporting at 200+ acres, we've dispatched air resources to the #SwansonMillFire.
— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 3, 2019
The Kamloops Fire Centre confirmed B.C. Wildfire Service has sent in a bird dog plane and two air tankers, which are being managed by DNR.
Fire burning in between #tonasket and #oroville . Prayers they get it under control soon #fire #Okanogan pic.twitter.com/pac1wHNJOM
— Brittany Hudson (@HudsonBrittXoXo) July 3, 2019
More to come …