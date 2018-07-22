A view from Okanagan Lake of the plume of smoke that rose above the Mount Eneas fire today. Photo courtesy Sandy Baldwin

BC Wildfire holding steady on Okanagan Complex

Evening update on Okanagan fire situation

BC Wildfire has updated the status of wildfires burning in the region.

The Mt. Eneas wildfire remains the largest fire in the region, having grown to 1516 hectares. The fire, burning about four kilometres south of Peachland, was the site of a major controlled burn today, with BC Wildfire dropping incendiary devices to burn ground fuels and connect it to the Munro fire, removing fuel on the steeper slopes. Firefighters can now work on the fire on flatter, safer ground.

The fire is still considered out of control. Heavy equipment and air support are working on the fire today, along with 112 firefighters.

The Goode’s Creek fire, burning in Okanagan Mountain Park near Kelowna, is estimated at 400 hectares still. Crews are building handguards and are continuing to extinguish hot spots. Air support will continue to support throughout the day. Smoke can be seen but it remains within the fire perimeter.

Law Creek, burning six kilometres southwest of West Kelowna is 10 hectares in size. Eleven firefighters have been working today to contain the flanks of the fire and construct control lines.

The Mount Conkle fire, burning south of Summerland is holding at 118 hectares, with 48 firefighters working. This fire has responded well to suppression efforts and is 90 per cent hand and machine guarded with hose lines around the majority of the fire.

