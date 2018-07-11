UPDATE: Small fire in Kalamalka Provincial Park put out

BC Wildfire responded to a small, person-caused fire in Kalamalka Provincial Park July 11

Update: 1:28 p.m.

A small spot fire that sparked in Kalamalka Provincial Park has been quenched.

“It’s nothing exciting, we actually called it out,” said Nicole Bonnette, fire information officer.

The two-metre by two-metre fire, which was suspected to be human caused, was attacked by one crew and response officer who quickly doused the blaze.

Reports of the fire in Cougar Canyon near Cosens Bay Road came in shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 11.

Related: Protect your property from wildfires

Original

BC Wildfire is responding to a small, person-caused fire in Kalamalka Provincial Park.

The report came in after 11 a.m. and crews quickly responded.

More to come.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Force puts Vernon to task to tackle safety
Next story
SilverStar’s newest gondola ready to open

Just Posted

Good Morning Hotline seeks summer volunteers

The Good Morning Hotline and the crisis hotline are available to people living in Greater Vernon

Rowers ready for Summer Games

Vernon club sending eight to Cowichan Valley

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Vernon senior beats off armed intruder with cane

Allegedly armed with an axe and hammer, RCMP forced to taser suspect

Marijuana facility on track in Vernon

$10 million, 240,000 square foot building in the plans

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Okanagan pharmacy buying back used needles

Sunrise Pharmacy gives five cents for every used needle returned

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer

Most Read