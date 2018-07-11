UPDATE: Small fire in Kalamalka Provincial Park put out

BC Wildfire responded to a small, person-caused fire in Kalamalka Provincial Park July 11

Update: 1:28 p.m.

A small spot fire that sparked in Kalamalka Provincial Park has been quenched.

“It’s nothing exciting, we actually called it out,” said Nicole Bonnette, fire information officer.

The two-metre by two-metre fire, which was suspected to be human caused, was attacked by one crew and response officer who quickly doused the blaze.

Reports of the fire in Cougar Canyon near Cosens Bay Road came in shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 11.

Original

BC Wildfire is responding to a small, person-caused fire in Kalamalka Provincial Park.

The report came in after 11 a.m. and crews quickly responded.

More to come.

