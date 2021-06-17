A beaver eats dinner while a small wildfire burns above Naramata Thursday night, June 17, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

BC Wildfire on scene of small wildfire above Naramata

Smoke has been showing since earlier in the day

Update at 7:30 p.m.: Smoke can still be seen rising from a wildfire above Naramata.

The small wildfire in the mountains above Naramata is being monitored by BC Wildfire Service Thursday night.

Around 4:30 p.m., black smoke could be seen rising from the mountain.

Because of its visibility many people called the fire in to BC Wildfire Service.

The fire has not been listed on the BC Wildfire Service’s active wildfire dashboard.

With tinder dry conditions throughout Okanagan, everyone is on edge about having another wildfire season like 2018 or 2017.

A vehicle that crashed into a ditch off of Highway 97C on Wednesday, reportedly burst into flames, sparking a wildfire.

The fire grew to nine-hectares near Merritt and continues to burn, today, June 17.

BC Wildfire is on scene.

READ MORE: Wildfire burning in Merritt off Highway 97

