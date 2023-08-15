UPDATE: Shelter-in-place advised in provincial park threatened by Keremeos wildfires

UPDATE 12 a.m.

The evacuation alert issued by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has been upgraded to an evacuation order.

Smoke for them Crater Creek and Gillanders Creek wildfires burning near Keremeos have caused poor visibility from heavy smoke.

The RDOS is advising anyone at Cathedral Lakes Provincial Park and the Snowy Protected Area to shelter-in-place.

Those fleeing the the wildfires should check in at the Keremeos Victory Hall.

UPDATE: 8:03 p.m.

The Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen is issuing an evacuation alert for Electoral Area “B” and Electoral Area “G” along the Ashnola River in the Cathedral Provincial Park including the Cathedral Lakes Lodge and in the Snowy Protected Area, due to the wildfires burning near Keremeos.

The Crater Creek wildfire is causing significant smoke that can be seen all the way from Kelowna. Residents in the Kelowna area reporting seeing a growing plume of smoke starting just before 7 p.m.

The Crater Creek wildfire is estimated to be 697 hectares and the Gillanders Creek wildfire is estimated to be 480 hectares in size. These fires are burning in steep and dangerous terrain, challenging response efforts and posing a significant risk to responder safety on the ground.

“Responder safety remains the top priority of the BC Wildfire Service. Due to the hazard posed by the very steep terrain at this location, crews assigned to this fire are working only where it is safe to do so, and a modified response approach will be taken,” stated the wildfire service.

Yesterday, 10 personnel were on site of the Crater Creek wildfire supported by three helicopters working the north flank of the blaze.