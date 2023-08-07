BC Wildfire Service sees success with controlled Eagle Bluff wildfire ignitions

The overnight shifts for structure protection are ending after Monday

A retardant line stretched out across the ground near Osoyoos. Controlled burns have been completed on multiple flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire by the BC Wildfire Service. (BCWS)

The BC Wildfire Service has successfully wrapped up their controlled ignitions for the Eagle Bluff Wildfire and is spooling down their overnight structure protection.

The fire continues to burn out of control and has reached over 7,000 hectares, but controlled burns have been done along multiple flanks of the fire to create lines of control for launching attacks.

Telus service remains out for many customers in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s Area A around Kilpoola and Old Richter Pass due to telecom infrastructure damage from the wildfire. Work is currently underway according to Telus to restore service, but no time estimate is available.

BC Wildfire Service is reminding travellers to be cautious along Highway 3 as personnel are still using the route often.

READ MORE: Eagle Bluff fire near Osoyoos could take months to get under control, says Regional District

A cooler day is expected for Aug. 7, with a high forecasted for 26 C, along with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

After Aug. 7, BC Wildfire Service’s structure protection task force will no longer be doing overnight shifts, but the crews will still be monitoring the area and maintaining installed systems.

In some areas where equipment is no longer needed, work on demobilzation has begun.

As of Monday morning, 132 properties remain under evacuation order in the RDOS and Town of Osoyoos.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsOsoyoos