BC Wildfire Service warns of overwintering fire potential

The BC Wildfire Service is warning that some hotspots could appear from overwintering fires and is asking the public to report any wildfire or smoke, even if it’s located within the perimeter of a previous fire.

“An overwintering fire can occur when a wildfire that burned deep underground last year has continued to smoulder all winter long. Given the extent of last summer’s drought and the intensity of some of the 2017 wildfires, some of these residual hotspots could flare up with the arrival of warmer and drier weather this spring,” according to a release.

The BC Wildfire Service is monitoring the previous wildfire areas and notes that last year’s wildfire perimeters near communities have been extensively patrolled and scanned using thermal-imaging technology.

“It is standard practice for the BC Wildfire Service to monitor these previous wildfire areas to ensure that any flare-ups from overwintering fires are located and suppressed, if necessary.”

Most overwintering fires will occur well within the original fire’s perimeter, according to the release.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

