Both fires are 0.01 hectares in size, with one northeast of Merritt and the other near Monte Lake

April brought two wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The service’s interactive map shows two new 0.01 hectare fires, both sparked April 1, with one near Westwold by Douglas Lake Road and another on the north bank of Nicola Lake northeast of Merritt.

The Morning Star has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for comment.



