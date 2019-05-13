BCWF’s newly elected Board of Directors. (BC Wildlife Federation).

BC Wildlife Federation elects a new president

“It’s time government and industry recognize that fish, wildlife and habitat need to be respected”

Kelowna’s Bill Bosch was elected president of the BC Wildlife Federation (BCWF) for the second time, this past weekend.

Bosch served his first term as president between 2012 and 2014. Having also been the treasurer of the BCWF, his background with the Federation helped him win the popular vote.

READ MORE: Rain on the way for the Cariboo Chilcotin starting Monday night

“It’s time government and industry recognized that fish, wildlife and habitat need to be respected and our board is going to take this on,” said Bosch in a press release.

READ MORE: An excellent tool for a roadside photographer

Two hundred people attended at the 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention elected the 2019-2020 Board of Directors and executives. Dave Carleton from Summerland, Chuck Zuckerman from Port Coquitlam will both serve as vice presidents, while Nelson’s Harvey Andrusak moves to past president and Alison Carleton of Summerland will run the treasury.

The BCWF is an advocacy group that aims to ensure the preservation of B.C.’s environment.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna cannabis producer will supply new strains exclusively to BC Cannabis Store
Next story
B.C. judge allows Facebook class-action lawsuit to expand

Just Posted

Provincial French competition has seven Vernon finalists

Three Vernon students placed in Concours dart oratoire

Vernon mom makes Okanagan lifestyle clothing

Riley + Autumn Threads makes clothing for mothers and children

Vernon Hospital Gala raises over $121,000

PHOTOS: The 23rd annual Hospital Gala, Smooth Operations, supports increased surgeries

Specialized bike stolen from disabled Vernon man

Owner’s lifeline stolen and community support sought to get it back

Vernon fastball squad faces Team Canada

Exhibition game in Kelowna prior to three-day Kelowna May Days tournament

Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Two groups of motorcycle-enthusiasts with an anti-bullying message bring gifts, support

Skaha and Naramata Bench wines to be sold in B.C. liquor stores

There are now four sub-geographical indicators or sub-appellations in B.C.

BC Wildlife Federation elects a new president

“It’s time government and industry recognize that fish, wildlife and habitat need to be respected”

New Kelowna education program helps parents keep their kids out of gangs

Kelowna is one of 12 priority communities police said could benefit from gang prevention support

Update: Firefighters contain Shuswap commercial garage fire

Update: May 13 4:50 p.m. Chief Mike Engholm of the Scotch Creek/Lee… Continue reading

Kelowna cannabis producer will supply new strains exclusively to BC Cannabis Store

THC Biomed announced new agreement with the BC Liquor Distribution Branch on May 9

VIDEO: Shimmy Mob shakes up onlookers in Kelowna

The flash mob-type belly dance event took place for the first time in Kelowna on May 11

South Okanagan reporting the lowest gas prices in B.C.

According to a popular website Penticton and Kaleden have the lowest gas prices

Wildfire west of Osoyoos classified as out of control

B.C. Fire Information services said two helicopters and 28 firefighters are on scene

Most Read