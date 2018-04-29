The Beairsto Elementary PAC is requesting a Vernon School District supplied and funded crossing guard for the intersection at 27th Street and 35th Avenue due to safety concerns. (Photo submitted)

Beairsto to receive crossing guard

Budget for 2018/19 to allow for crossing guard, bylaw to receive final reading in May

They’ve been asking for a crossing guard for years, and Beairsto Elementary parents are hopeful after seeing the School District 22 budget.

While the bylaw has yet to receive third and final reading, which is slated to occur at the May meeting of the board, Beairsto PAC representative Christie Tujik was ecstatic after seeing a line that would put $10,000 toward implementing the request.

Tujik met trustees in March to discuss Beairsto parents’ concerns about the intersection at 27th Street and 35th Avenue.

“We have a concern for safety of our students at this crossing,” Tujik said in March. “Not only has there been many close calls with vehicles almost hitting students, there have been cars coming onto the sidewalk. There has been damage done both to sign posts and fences on the corner where our children stand to cross.”

The bylaw also outlines a $300 charge for courtesy riders, those who attend schools of choice or a school outside their catchment area, to offset a recurring budget shortfall. Proposed bus route eliminations, under the bylaw, are also suggested to be postponed for the 2018/19 school year.

Parker Crook | Reporter

