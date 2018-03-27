Bearisto Elementary School teacher Paul Richard, left in middle row, receives a $4942.50 cheque from Vernon Vipers’ executive vice-president Todd Miller, back, left, for proceeds from two nights of selling 50-50 tickets at BCHL games. The Vipers also included a bonus $500 donation to whichever school sold the most tickets at Kal Tire Place. Grade 5 students, from left, Aliya Helmer, Kameron Bearsdell and Kennedy Hamilton-Jackson join principal Moira Manthorne, middle row, second from right, and PAC members, from left, Dorte Kargut, Kelly Gruner and Michelle Sorenson on the school steps. The money will be used on improving green space and the Grade 7 year-end field trip. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Beairsto wins Viper school cash

From selling 50-50 tickets

Bearisto Elementary School received a $4942.50 cheque from Vernon Vipers’ executive vice-president Todd Miller for proceeds from two nights of selling 50-50 tickets at B.C.Hockey League games.

The Vipers also included a bonus $500 donation to whichever school sold the most tickets at Kal Tire Place and Beairsto was the winner. The school will use all the money to improve green space and the Grade 7 year-end field trip.

