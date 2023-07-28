Bear rips through tent, breaks into vehicle, closing B.C. campground

A black bear is creating havoc at French Beach Provincial Park. Officials will close the park until the bear is captured. (Photo by Gary Schroyen)

If you plan to picnic or pitch a tent at French Beach, you better put those plans on hold.

B.C. Parks said it closed a park on the southwest shores of Vancouver Island on Wednesday and Thursday due to a food-conditioned bear in the area, and camping reservations have been cancelled through the weekend.

According to reports, the closure of French Beach Provincial Park was sparked around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when a black bear wandered into four campsites, tearing tents and entering a vehicle.

RELATED: Wild Wise expands into West Shore, reminds residents to be bear aware

It is believed a mother and cub are in the area, and two bear traps are on site.

B.C. Conservation said the entire park will be closed until Monday (July 31), while B.C. Conservation officers and B.C.. Parks assess the situation.

B.C. Parks is contacting people with reservations, and the park could open earlier if the bears are captured.

bearsCampingEnvironmentSookeWest Shore