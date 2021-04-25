A resident of Spallumcheen’s Palisades Park mobile home facility caught a video of a bear wandering through a yard shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25. (Joyce Schnurr video)

A resident of Spallumcheen’s Palisades Park mobile home facility caught a video of a bear wandering through a yard shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25. (Joyce Schnurr video)

Bear takes a walk through Spallumcheen’s Palisades Park

Video captures four-legged creature out for a stroll through a yard shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25

Last night a bear took a walk after dark.

At a Spallumcheen mobile home at Palisades Park.

To see what it could see.

Apologies to Freddy Cannon and his 1962 hit song Palisades Park, about an amusement park, but Joyce Schnurr, a resident of Spallumcheen’s Palisades Park mobile home facility off Pleasant Valley Road near the industrial park, captured a video of a bear going through a yard just before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25.

Schnurr shared the video to the Armstrong Community Information Facebook group which led another woman to post a picture of a similar-looking bear photographed at 2:20 a.m. at Highland Park, all the way across town.

Bears, of course, are waking up from their hibernation. This is a good time to remind residents to keep garbage and such away from wandering bears who are looking for food.

P.S. The song Palisades Park, music trivia fans, was written by Chuck Barris of The Gong Show fame. It reached No. 3 on the Billboard charts and was Cannon’s biggest song of his career.

READ MORE: Multiple black bear sightings in residential area near Armstrong elementary

READ MORE: Shed destroyed by fire in Spallumcheen


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shed destroyed by fire in Spallumcheen
Next story
PHOTOS: Okanagan wines go head to head

Just Posted

The 3rd annual Battle of the Vines wine competition kicks off Sunday, April 25 at The View Winery.
PHOTOS: Okanagan wines go head to head

The 3rd annual Battle of the Wines kicks off Sunday with sparkling wine and oysters

A resident of Spallumcheen’s Palisades Park mobile home facility caught a video of a bear wandering through a yard shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25. (Joyce Schnurr video)
Bear takes a walk through Spallumcheen’s Palisades Park

Video captures four-legged creature out for a stroll through a yard shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department prevented a shed fire from spreading to the main residence at a property in the 4700 block of Schubert Road in Spallumcheen Friday, April 23. (Facebook photo)
Shed destroyed by fire in Spallumcheen

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department prevents fire from spreading to home in the 4700 block of Schubert Road Friday night

Fire departments from around the Okanagan got together Sunday in Lake Country to train for wildfire season. (Photo courtesy of Penticton Fire Chief)
South Okanagan fire departments train for wildfire season

There are currently 132 wildfires burning in B.C.

Two male employees of the Vernon Daily News newspaper inspect a first run of the paper as it comes off the printing press in 1975. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #8820)
Vernon history in pictures

A look at Vernon’s original newspaper

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway Society needs help and support to pay for upkeep of operations of Okanagan’s only operating steam train in Summerland. (Summerland Review file photo)
Okanagan’s only operating heritage steam train needs our help

Closed for most of 2020, the Summerland train has maintenance costs to pay for

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

A motorcycle instructor going through a traffic cone course. (Photo courtesy of BC Traffic Services)
B.C. Traffic Services reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists

36 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year

Doug White III, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Indigenous groups express concern over B.C. travel ban expanding police powers

‘We want to make sure necessary safeguards are in place to ensure the province isn’t putting forward direction that would expose Indigenous peoples to further policing’

BC Housing has released a request for proposals to find a contractor that will conduct an economics of mass timber study. The bidding process closes April 28, 2021. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

The affordable housing agency sees mass timber as an opportunity to reduce building-related GHG emissions

Most Read