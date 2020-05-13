Garbage is a known attractant for bears, as are bird feeders, fruit trees, barbecues, and pet food. Black Press file phto

Bears making themselves at home in Princeton town limits

Princeton residents have reported eight bear sightings within town limits in the past three weeks, according to WildSafe B.C.’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WRAP.)

“This isn’t early to have bears in the community,” said councillor Barb Gould.

“If we all do our part and keep the food away from them, the bears will move on. They are tenacious though and may come back a few times to areas where food is easy to get at.”

Last month, Princeton council passed a new wildlife attractant bylaw that sets out 21 chargeable offenses and up to $10,000 worth of fines for offenders.

The legislation prohibits feeding wildlife and mandates specific requirements for property care.

It says fruit and nut trees may not be left untended, and fruit that falls to the ground must be removed within three days.

Also, bird feeders must be inaccessible to wildlife, and the area below them must be kept clear.

Composters, bee hives and chicken coops must be maintained in such a way as to not attract wildlife.

Refuse must be inaccessible to wildlife, and trash for pick up may not be placed at the curbside before 5 a.m. on the day of collection.

Tickets issued for garbage violations in Summerland

Last year, the Conservation Officer Service office received 102 calls for service from Princeton and two bears were euthanized.

The previous year there were 71 calls for service and four bears were destroyed.

“I like to see the increase for calls to service but less bears destroyed is a positive as well,” said Gould.

“Many people think that if they call in to report the bears it will automatically be destroyed. It could also be that there are more bears in town. That does concern me.”

The town also recently enacted its seasonal WildSafe BC community coordinator program.

Four bears trapped in Princeton and destroyed

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm council agrees to reopen some city buildings, properties effective May 15
Next story
B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Just Posted

Club revs support for North Okanagan frontline workers

Car clubs cruise out to fire departments to show thanks

City of Armstrong deals residents COVID-19 rebate

A $50 rebate will be applied to the next utility bill to help out residents

Vernon yoga studio collapses under COVID-19

Studio be won’t be reopening its doors as restrictions loosen

COVID-19: Vernon emergency shelter first in province to add sleeping pods

Turning Points and BC Housing partnered to introduce extra safety measure amid pandemic

Special weather statement has City of Armstrong asking residents to use caution

Levels in Meighan and Deep Creeks have been dropping, but potential downpours could impact creeks

B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers

Bears making themselves at home in Princeton town limits

Princeton residents have reported eight bear sightings within town limits in the… Continue reading

Okanagan boaters fined, gear seized after angling with illegal bait, prohibited gear

On Sunday COs found many individuals fishing against regulations; gear violations, more

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Students, recent grads can apply for emergency benefit on Friday, Trudeau says

CESB is part of $9B fund to help students amid pandemic

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

Better Business Bureau warns online puppy scams surging during COVID-19 pandemic

People from Victoria to Toronto and Halifax have reported being victimized while trying to buy a puppy online

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Morning Start: Are Jack and Meg White of the White Stripes related?

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Most Read