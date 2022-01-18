‘Beautiful musician’: Money being raised for Salmon Arm woman who lost hearing

Mikayla May suffered severe hearing loss just days after being declared cancer free

Money is being raised to buy hearing aids for a Salmon Arm woman who suddenly lost her hearing days after being declared cancer free.

According to a Gofundme started by Keren Huyter and Mary Scheidegger, Mikayla May received her third cancer diagnosis in four years in November 2020. After finishing 11 months of chemotherapy, radiation treatment and immunotherapy, and being declared cancer free, May suddenly lost her hearing in November 2021.

The fundraiser’s organizers said doctors don’t know what caused the hearing loss but said it would be permanent.

“This news is heartbreaking for this young woman who has touched countless lives as a beautiful musician, lover of children and a friend with a listening ear for anyone in need,” wrote Huyter and Scheidegger.

The organizers said May had to quit her job as a chiropractor’s assistant at Shuswap Chiropractic and Massage, discontinue her ministry at Shuswap Community Church and suspend her pursuit of a master’s degree in counselling due to her hearing loss.

Huyter and Scheidegger aim to raise $8,000 to get May hearing aids, $4,837 of which has been donated as of Jan. 18.

“Hearing aids will not solve all the issues associated with (May’s) severe hearing loss and the next months will be hugely overwhelming in many respects…” they wrote.

“But hearing aids will return music to Mikayla… return the familiar sounds of loved ones and the sounds of the infectious giggles of the children in her life. Hearing aids will allow Mikayla to return to work, serve her community and continue with her education.”

Huyter and Scheidegger’s Gofundme post concludes by stating the hearing aids are a practical way to support a woman who has “given us all so much.”

