Becker Mountain site of public barbecue

VernonRocks.ca, Helmut’s Sausage, team up to host appreciation to beauty of North Okanagan

The Okanagan is a great place to live, and it should be celebrated.

So VernonRocks.ca and Helmut’s Sausage Kitchen have joined forces to host a Becker Mountain Appreciation Day Sunday, from 4 to 6 p.m., and the public is invited to come.

“What is it? Picture a free barbecue in celebration of the great outdoors (while supplies last, of course),” said event spokesperson Andrew Thompson.

“Get out of the house, enjoy some great views of Vernon from up above and explore what the Becker/Noble Canyon area has to offer.”

If you’ve never been, take Highway 6 west toward Lavington until you find Noble Canyon Road (on the left). Then follow the Vernon Rocks signs to the barbecue.

“You will be travelling several kilometres of logging road to get up top, and some consideration should be given to this when choosing how to get there,” said Thompson.

After a tour, come and see organizers for some grub. Helmut’s Sausage Kitchen has graciously donated some of the Okanagan’s finest sausages for the day.