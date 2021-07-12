Becker wildfire closes Coldstream trail

As a result of wildfires in the area, a Coldstream trail is closed until further notice.
The Grey Canal Trail from Cypress Drive to Galiano Road is no longer accessible.
A 35-hectare wildfire is burning five kilometres east of Vernon in the Becker Lake area, with evacuation alerts still in effect. The blaze remains out of control and has 41 firegighters and two helicopters on scene.
There is also a small, 0.01 hectare fire up Noble Canyon, near Coldstream Creek in Lavington.
Two boat launches in Coldstream have also been closed in an effort to keep boats off Kalamalka Lake while B.C. Wildfire crews are scooping water from it.