‘Beefing up’ vehicles part of new online show created by Kelowna men

“What has been done to this thing?” is the reaction Carey Missler has after seeing his vehicle’s transformation during the latest episode of Beefed Up: Built Not Bought.

Directed by Missler and starring Cam McQueen, the Kelowna cousins started the online channel Beefed Up TV two years ago, posting videos on Facebook and cutting their first episode, which was posted in February and March, into 10-minute segments.

Taking an average vehicle and turning it into something ‘beefed up” is the aim of the show, echoing MTV’s Pimp My Ride. Most of the first episode has been shot in the Okanagan.

“Cam and I came up with the concept together because we had always been working on different projects for film that were through different companies or corporate things,” Missler said.

Not only a professional monster truck driver who performed never-before-seen tricks, McQueen is also an amazing speaker, Missler said.

While the first episode is only available through Beefed Up’s Facebook page, eventually the duo will upload episodes to YouTube and have been focused on building a following using social media.

“Before we just kind of went out and did it and really didn’t promote it that much, so for the next episode we’re really going to get some traction,” Missler said.

In the next few weeks, they plan to shoot another episode. The show is entirely produced with their own budgets, along with sponsors.

“We’d really like to turn it into a properly funded show and continue doing it in the future,” Missler said.

He said Pimp My Ride is a big inspiration for the show.

“It was just awesome, you’d always check out these guys coming in with their really low budget vehicle and Xzibit would come and pimp it out… I think that’s where I got the concept. With Cam, I think it was his ability to do these things. He’s really (creative) with vehicles as well. He’s always doing projects on his own, and he’s a world class monster truck driver with an extreme sports background.”

The next episode will include the beefing up of a boat and an old-school FJ45 Land Cruizer.

“We hope to do our last bit of filming in Las Vegas, with the grand unveiling of the land cruiser,” Missler said.

With his background in the film industry, and McQueen’s connections, they find people are willing to lend a hand to the project, and the show has allowed them to build relationships, as they recently worked on a Toyota commercial.

“That was just an amazing project, so good things have definitely come. We’ve worked on a lot of film projects specifically because of this,” Missler said.

Producing it himself, the show has help from Missler’s girlfriend Tabetha Kabel along with other partners.

Watch it for yourself by visiting https://www.facebook.com/beefeduptv/.

