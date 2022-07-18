Beer, pizza, fruit: PM Trudeau does the Okanagan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in the sunny Okanagan on Monday, July 18, for several photo opportunities, a beer and a bag of B.C.’s best fruit.

Starting the day out at the BGC Okanagan in Lake Country, Trudeau then made his way into Kelowna where he toured the B.C. Tree Fruits Cooperative. The purpose of the trip was to take photos and meet those working and living in the region, which is actually what the PM did shaking hands and snapping pictures along the way.

While in the city’s north end, Trudeau couldn’t resist Red Bird’s newly renovated brewery. According to co-owner of Red Bird Perry Mayfield, the Prime Minister had a North End IPA, one of the brewery’s famous forno oven pizzas and left repping a shirt.

He also made time to have a photo with the Red Bird team.

Trudeau snaps a photo with the Red Bird team. (Red Bird)

Red Bird Brewing finished its renovations this spring which includes an indoor and outdoor stage, which will be the set for NestFest Aug. 4-6.

From there Trudeau picked some cherries at the Lutz family farm on Hillborn Street in Summerland. He met with orchardist Derek Lutz and talked about farming in the Okanagan. He didn’t take questions from reporters but did stop for more photos.

The last time Trudeau was in the Okanagan was in 2018 for B.C. Day in Penticton, and before that, he was in Kelowna in 2017 for a citizenship ceremony.

Trudeau meets with Red Bird Brewing co-owner Adam Semeniuk. (Red Bird)

