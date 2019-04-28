Beekeeping explained at Vernon’s Planet Bee. (Morning Star photo)

Bees key to helping Vernon gardens

Vernon store Planet Bee hosts annual Bee Friendly Gardening Day

If you have dandelions, leave them alone.

They’re a huge help for local bees, as explained by Planet Bee presenter Chelssie Baker during Planet Bee’s annual Bee Friendly Gardening Day Sunday at their Bella Vista Road location.

“Dandelions are a bee’s first flower to get pollen from,” said Baker, standing safely around a hive buzzing with bees, not bothering them and they didn’t bother her (or the reporter-photographer).

Planet Bee was, ahem, abuzz Sunday with such tips, store-wide discounts, and nursery plants to purchase courtesy of the Flower Spot.

The Food Action Society of the North Okanagan was on hand to present a free pollinator workshop, teaching up about mindful ways to protect wild pollinators in the Okanagan.

A portion of all sales Sunday will be donated to the bee charity The Bee Cause, which supports bee health and awareness.

Any questions on bees, visit Planet Bee and talk to any of the helpful staff.


Bees were flying in and out of their hives at Vernon’s Planet Bee during the store’s Bee Friendly Gardening Day Sunday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Planet Bee is located on Bella Vista Road in Vernon.

