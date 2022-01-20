Matt Depper leaves behind his partner who is pregnant with their child (Matt Depper, Facebook)

Beloved Kelowna musician passed away suddenly

A GoFundMe has been created to assist Matt Depper’s partner who is pregnant with their child

Beloved local musician Matt Depper passed away suddenly on Jan. 15.

He was the lead singer in the heavy metal band Apollyon and was soon to be a father.

Depper leaves behind his partner Brittney King who is pregnant with their child.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Depper’s honour to raise money for his unborn child and widowed partner.

“I give thanks to everyone that can help both financially and emotionally to the family of Matt Depper. May his name live on forever,” says George Lindquist, a close friend of Depper.

Depper also worked as a health care worker and was in school to become a social worker to help people struggling with addiction.

City of Kelowna

