Fire fighters remain on scene after the blaze that ripped through the Winfield Bakery was extinguished. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)

Beloved Winfield Bakery erupts in flames

It is not currently known what caused the fire

Fire fighters are on the scene at the Winfield Bakery, where the family run business was engulfed by a blaze that gutted the building.

The fire was first reported around an hour ago, and it is not currently known whether there are any injuries as a result of the fire.

Main Street is currently blocked off around the bakery, and RCMP are also on scene.

The beloved business has been in operation for over 45 years, having recently been taken over by a couple from Alberta who had lost their jobs in the oil industry in 2019.

READ MORE: The owners of Winfield Bakery in Lake Country are as sweet as their donuts

It is not known what started the fire.

A reporter for the Lake Country Calendar is on scene.

More details to come.

The Winfield Bakery caught fire close to an hour ago. It is not known what started the fire. (Tammy Thompson - Facebook)
