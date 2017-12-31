Best news photographs of 2017

See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers
For a full video gallery of the images click see below.
A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers
See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers
For a full video gallery of the images click see below.
The Salmon Arm Silverbacks closed 2017 by surprising the Vernon Vipers 4-3 in BCHL action Saturday
Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.
Smooth sailing on the schedule for tomorrow with skies clearing
Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family
A Penticton resident asked for help getting her car out of the snow
An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night
Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games
Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.
B.C.’s carbon tax jumping to $35 per ton in April
An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night
Lots of new snow up top
Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family
A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers