‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Queen said crisis reminds her of her first address during World War II in 1940

The Queen addressed the U.K. and the Commonwealth, including Canada, to thank health care workers during “an increasingly challenging time.”

Queen Elizabeth’s video was filmed at Windsor Castle, and was released to The Royal Family’s social media channels on Sunday (April 5).

She thanked those working in health care and other essential jobs, telling them that “what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to normal times.”

The outlook remained bleak in Britain, which recorded 708 new coronavirus deaths Saturday compared with Italy’s 631 deaths. With 600-plus more deaths reported Sunday, Britain has recorded more than 4,900 virus deaths overall among nearly 48,000 cases. Those coming down with the virus in the U.K. include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the health secretary, England’s chief medical official and Prince Charles, heir to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth said addressing the Commonwealth on Sunday reminded her of her and her sister’s first message to the people during World War II.

“We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and set away for their own safety,” she said.

“Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do.”

The Queen ended the address on a hopeful note.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return.”

– With files from the Associated Press

READ MORE: Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

READ MORE: Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week, Trudeau says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRoyal family

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon nordic centre loses out on 2021 nationals

Just Posted

Vernon nordic centre loses out on 2021 nationals

Sovereign Lake was to host 2020 Canadian championships, canceled due to COVID-19

COVID-19: More infected passengers on planes flying to and from Okanagan and Kamloops airports

The BC Centre of Disease Control has identified numerous flights with COVID-19 cases

COVID-19: North Okanagan spring leagues wiped out

Ladies softball, indoor and beach volleyball leagues shut down over pandemic

COVID-19: Interior Crisis Line calls increase

Calls directly related to pandemic up 25 per cent over final two weeks of March

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Queen said crisis reminds her of her first address during World War II in 1940

Mitchell’s Musings: Pandemics and parking meters don’t add up

Despite COVID-19 crisis, City of Vernon insists on paid parking downtown

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

Korol and Mitchell take home graduating player of the year honours at UBCO Sports Awards

The awards were given out online on Friday, April 3

Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

Idea of Captain Billie Sheridan in Williams Lake, B.C. who wondered what to do in times of COVID-19

B.C. VIEWS: Pandemic shows need for adequate care home staffing

Seniors in B.C. care homes face challenging times

Land once belonged to Grand Chief Nicola

Summerland was once known as Nicola Prairie

Most Read