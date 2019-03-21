Beware of mail thieves during tax season

RCMP remind residents to be diligent during tax season as mail theft tends to increase.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are reminding residents to be diligent during tax season as mail theft tends to increase.

During this time of year, residents will begin to receive confidential documents in the mail and as a result thieves begin to target mail boxes to steal your personal information and even your money.

“With tax season upon us, we tend to see an increase in mail theft, just as we do during the holiday season,” said Cst. Kelly Brett of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Over the past few months, officers have received reports of Canada Post super boxes being damaged and possible mail that has gone missing in some of the more rural areas. We want to remind everyone to collect their mail daily and if you will be away for an extended period of time, have your mail collected by a friend or family member or put your mail on hold with Canada Post.”

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Canada Post recommend the following to reduce the likelihood of your mail and/or your identity being stolen:

Collect your mail frequently, at least daily;

Have someone collect your mail, newspapers or parcels while you are away;

Put a hold on your mail if you are away for any extended period of time;

If you have an address change, notify your mailers such as all relevant financial institutions, insurance companies, etc. Canada Post offers a mail forwarding service and has change of address cards to assist with the process;

If your mail fails to arrive, contact original sender to ensure they have your correct mailing address;

When shopping online, avoid having packages delivered to your front door. If you are not home during the day, have the parcel shipped to your work address or to a post office location;

Be mindful when you recycle paper. Shred documents that contain personal financial information, such as statements and credit card offers. Watch for and attend your local community shred days within your area.

Vernon RCMP also want to remind residents if you see or hear anything suspicious in your area, to report the activities to your local police.

For more information on protecting your mail and residence, see the BC.RCMP or Canada Post’s website.

