Big Changes to Kelowna’s Fat Cat

Interior Savings Fat Cat Children’s Festival The Power of Play! is headed to Kelowna’s Waterfront Park on June 7 and 8.

The event is seeing some changes this year, with new artistic direction from Erin Scott and Karma Lacoff.

“We looked deep into the history of the organization and wanted to revitalize the event, bring in a variety of touring performers and celebrate the amazing talent who make the Okanagan home,” said Lacoff. “

Scott said they are taking a year off from the school day programming this year, addressing feedback from the community and working on it’s come back for the 30th anniversary event in 2020.

Among other changes to the festival this year, are the addition of a Friday evening variety show and dance party from 5 to 8 p.m. The show will feature Gustavo the Impossibilist for this night only.

He is a skilled clown and know for turning the unexpected into hilarity.

“Gustavo will bring the house down!” said Green Fools Theatre.

The Saturday will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as usual, featuring performances of “101” by Immigrant Lessons, “Plastique” by Puzzle Theatre, and a musical set by The Oot ‘n’ Oots on the main stage which will be under a large, walled tent in the plaza of Waterfront Park.

The activity zone will be bustling all day with interactive activities with local groups and business, including Silver Springs Concrete Services, Scouts Canada, Parks Canada, Yeti Farm Creative and Hyper Hippo. The parade will return at a new time of 12:45 p.m.

Everyone is invited to dress up if they want to and encourage attendees to bring low-back festival chairs and blankets to enjoy the shows.

Gustavo the Impossibilist, a bouffon clown from Calgary who has performed across Canada for several years, and asks the kids in the crowd, “do you want to see something dangerous?”

Immigrant Lessons presenting their show “101”, a Vancouver based young dance/art collective created to promote cultural diversity through: dance, music, fashion, and visual design.

Puzzle Theatre, with their show Plastique, are a Quebec duo presenting a puppet show using nothing but plastic bags and the imaginative repurposing of waste

Angela Brown and her Nylon Zoo, is a well loved Vancouver based performer who has been to the Interior Savings Fat Cat Children’s festival many times and will return with her giant inflatable dinosaur

The Oot n’ Oots, rising star kindie-rock band hailing from Kelowna, fresh off their 2018 Canadian Folk Music Award nomination, return to the festival in 2019

Food vendors will be on site both days.

Early bird tickets are available until May 15 and then ticket prices will go up. Tickets and event details are available through www.fatcatfestival.ca. Interior Savings members can pick up their tickets at their local branch starting April 30.

