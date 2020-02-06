Big White Ski Resort is having a record-breaking season. (Big White Ski Resort photo)

Big White breaks snowfall record

As of this morning, the resort has recorded a cumulative snowfall of 615 cm and it’s still snowing.

Well that didn’t take long.

Big White Ski Resort received 25 cm of snow in the last 24 hours, helping the resort break its all-time snowfall record by five centimetres set in 2015.

As of this morning (Feb. 6), the resort has recorded a cumulative snowfall of 615 cm and it’s still snowing.

READ MORE: Big White on pace to break snow-fall record

With so much snow the resort has already announced it will remain open until the third week of April, which is about a week longer than usual.

