Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

Big White bumped up in COVID-19 vaccine queue

Some workers at Big White will be vaccinated as soon as this weekend

Some workers who live in dorm-style housing at Big White will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

Interior Health will be on the mountain Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21 to vaccinate people who live in a congregate setting within a non-family household.

The clinic comes as part of B.C.’s distribution strategy for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is separate from the age-based distribution of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The province’s first shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine are being prioritized for workers in industries where the use of personal protective equipment can be challenging, COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters have been prevalent and workers live in communal settings.

Individuals looking to be vaccinated at Big White this weekend must pre-register online and provide proof of employment at Big White Ski Resort or another mountain business, or an address of primary residence on the mountain. More information about the clinic can be found at bigwhite.com.

Whistler also saw vaccinations begin this week. It remains unclear whether Interior Health will be offering the vaccine at other ski resorts.

READ MORE: How effective is the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine? What Canadians need to know

READ MORE: Weekly COVID-19 cases increasing in the Central Okanagan

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

CoronavirusSkiing and Snowboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Just Posted

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Dalvir Nahal is the March Community Champion for Respect Works Here. (Contributed)
Community Champion: Intertwining cultures to break stereotypes

‘At the end of the day, it’s about getting to know each other,’ Dalvir Nahal says

A Vernon store was broken into with the thief stealing two large crystals Wednesday night, March 17, 2021. (Expressions of Time - Facebook)
$1,500 in crystals stolen from Vernon bookstore

Expressions of Time owner cautions online shoppers to keep eyes peeled

Protesters stood outside the Vernon Courts Thursday, March 4, 2021, as a Curtis Wayne Sagmoen matter came before the courts once again. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Sagmoen cop assault charge plea delayed once more

High-profile North Okanagan man was slated to enter a plea March 18

Former Vernon Viper Odeen Tufto has been nominated for the NCAA’s Hobey Baker Award for the 2021 season, given to the top player in college hockey. (BCHL photo)
Former Vernon Viper a finalist for top college hockey award

Quinnipiac University’s Odeen Tufto has been nominated for this year’s Hobey Baker Award

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Premier John Horgan looks on during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier expects those who are vaccinated will get the flexibility to do more

Those vaccinated will have more flexibility ‘because they are less risk to the people around them’

A mink at a farm, taken on July 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
Quarantined B.C. mink farm resumes breeding after COVID-19 outbreak

Province approves resumption of breeding at the Victoria farm, and 8 others not in quarantine

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Big White bumped up in COVID-19 vaccine queue

Some workers at Big White will be vaccinated as soon as this weekend

UBC Okanagan. (File)
UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said they are waiting for an official letter from the province on the Victory Church shelter before seeking legal action. (Western News file photo)
BC Housing, landlord in Penticton’s legal crosshairs over Victory Church shelter

The city and council are waiting for a written declaration from the province invoking their powers

Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff are calling for kindness in response to increasing incidents of abuse received by employees. (File photo)
Abuse, threats received by Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff prompt call for kindness

CSRD confirms threats have been reported to RCMP

Police are investigating after human remains were found in Greentree Village Park in Burnaby Thursday, March 18. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Homicide investigators in Burnaby after human remains found ablaze in park

Investigators are trying to identify a body that was part of a ‘suspicious’ grass fire Thursday morning

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Four patients reportedly involved in Highway 97C rollover

Incident north of Merritt may involve an impaired driver

Most Read