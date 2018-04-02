Kelsey Serwa was honoured Sunday at Big White. - Image: Toby Frederiksen

Big White honours gold medalist Kelsey Serwa

A day of events at Big White centred around Kelowna hero at resort near Kelowna

After watching its favourite Canadian skier capture gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Big White Ski Resort threw a day-long party to honour returning gold medalist Kelsey Serwa on Sunday.

Serwa was honoured for winning gold at the PyeongChang Olympics, her second straight Olympic medal, winning the women’s ski cross event.

“It’s wonderful to be home, to get to celebrate with all these wonderful people,” said Serwa. “The support for me has been everything. It motivated me to shoot for these Olympics.”

During the event, Big White presented Serwa with a few gifts, including her own sign-name for the run Serwa. She also went for a ceremonial run down Serwa’s at Big White, along with her grandfather Cliff, who co-founded the mountain.

Serwa signed autographs and met hundreds of fans during the celebration.

During the Olympic gold medal race, Big White held a viewing party and with Serwa returning to the World Cup circuit following her gold in Korea, she had not been back to Kelowna since capturing the gold medal.

Serwa won a silver medal at the 2014 Olympics in Vancouver and will be honoured Wednesday by the City of Kelowna.

